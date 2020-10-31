Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lowered by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $211,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. 140166 raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

