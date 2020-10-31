Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 2,910 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 441,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 8.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.