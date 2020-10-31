Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,223 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Teradyne worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $487,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,686 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.