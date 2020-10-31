Tenneco (TEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tenneco to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TEN opened at $8.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. Tenneco has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

