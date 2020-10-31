Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

