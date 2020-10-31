Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Receives $3.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TELL. BidaskClub upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $309.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 747.05% and a negative return on equity of 106.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 181.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 213,769 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 471.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 754,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,487,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 82,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 816,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 31.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 37,219 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

