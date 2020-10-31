Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on O2D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.10 ($3.65).

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) stock opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.26 and a 200-day moving average of €2.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion and a PE ratio of -54.48. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 52-week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €2.92 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

