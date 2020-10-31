Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $261.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $255.00 to $261.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.34.

TDOC stock opened at $196.46 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $72.30 and a one year high of $253.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.26, for a total value of $6,667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $154,978,119.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $308,996.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,680.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,958 shares of company stock worth $18,151,967. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

