Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $244.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.34.

TDOC stock opened at $196.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,771.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total transaction of $7,378,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,958 shares of company stock worth $18,151,967 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

