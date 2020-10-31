Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $246.00 to $256.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.31% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $196.46 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $145,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.