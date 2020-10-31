Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.90.

TECK.B opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.15 and a twelve month high of C$23.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

