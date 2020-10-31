Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Reaches New 52-Week High at $790.00

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 790 ($10.32) and last traded at GBX 759.70 ($9.93), with a volume of 137358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.19).

TM17 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 613 ($8.01).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $880.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 711.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.19.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.