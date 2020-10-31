Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.09% of Team worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Team by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,945,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 208,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Team by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Team by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Team by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Team by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $5.36 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. Analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

