TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Raised to $101.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.