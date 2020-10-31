TD Securities Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $9.50

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $68,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $73,680. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

