TD Securities Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$24.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of -16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

