Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11).

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.19.

TGB stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

