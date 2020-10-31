Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $20.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 896.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

