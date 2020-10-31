TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,757,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. Barclays raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $154.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.38. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total value of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

