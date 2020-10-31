T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 82,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,755 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,942,000 after acquiring an additional 70,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

TMUS stock opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $123.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.