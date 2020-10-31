Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Synopsys posted sales of $851.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

SNPS opened at $213.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average of $192.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Synopsys by 66.2% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.