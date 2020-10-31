Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will report earnings per share of $1.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Synopsys posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.86.

Shares of SNPS opened at $213.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $232.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,756.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Insiders sold 305,630 shares of company stock worth $64,843,541 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 640.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 185,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after acquiring an additional 160,393 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 435,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.