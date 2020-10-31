SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 2,213 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total value of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SNX stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNX. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 110,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $707,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

