SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $397.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.