SVA Wealth Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 768,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 188,515 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

