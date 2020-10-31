SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $552,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16.

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) Company Profile (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.