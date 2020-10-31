SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.59.

Shares of SPWR opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 799.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,298,982.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in SunPower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SunPower by 56.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

