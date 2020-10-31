SunOpta Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 900 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 923% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $615.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.69. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STKL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SunOpta by 126.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SunOpta by 65.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SunOpta by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 417,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SunOpta by 374.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

