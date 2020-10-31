Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 2.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after buying an additional 3,464,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after buying an additional 1,024,264 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 28,282,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,595,000 after buying an additional 1,349,012 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,365,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,058,000 after buying an additional 327,400 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

NYSE PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

