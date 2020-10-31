Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a PE ratio of -195.56, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

