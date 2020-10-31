Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) & Westlake Chemical (OTCMKTS:WLK) Critical Comparison

Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Westlake Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical $8.12 billion 1.06 $421.00 million $3.26 20.74

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Strattner Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 73.1% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Strattner Financial Group and Westlake Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical 2 10 5 0 2.18

Westlake Chemical has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.23%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Westlake Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Westlake Chemical 5.14% 4.74% 2.25%

Risk & Volatility

Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Strattner Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including sidings, pipes, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

