Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 8.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.91. 442,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 235,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 58.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 249,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

