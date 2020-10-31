Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 8.3% Higher on Earnings Beat

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s share price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $23.91. 442,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 235,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $616.48 million, a P/E ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 1.57.
Stoneridge Company Profile (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
