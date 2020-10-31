Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,241 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.94 and a 200 day moving average of $193.86. The firm has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

