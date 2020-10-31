Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 12,115 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

