Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $266.71 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day moving average of $257.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.13.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

