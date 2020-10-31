Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,738.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,510.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1,463.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

