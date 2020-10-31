Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,987 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $192.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

