StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.80. StoneCastle Financial has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised StoneCastle Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

