Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Under Armour Call Options (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 10,619 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical volume of 5,588 call options.

UA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. 140166 upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

NYSE:UA opened at $12.23 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.64 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

