Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Enviva Partners Call Options (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,055 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,771% compared to the typical volume of 35 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 39.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter.

EVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 306.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

