Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 7,537 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,477 call options.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $5.15 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $327.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 57.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,775,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 480,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.