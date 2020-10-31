Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 30,430 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 650% compared to the typical volume of 4,057 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

IGV opened at $304.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.89. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

