Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 12,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,362 call options.

APPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.81.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 416.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

