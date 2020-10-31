Stifel Nicolaus Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $245.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

EL stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.81. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $231,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 54.5% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

