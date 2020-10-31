Stifel Nicolaus Increases The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $245.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $235.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.
EL stock opened at $219.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.81. The Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $235.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78.
In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $231,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 54.5% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
