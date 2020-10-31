Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

SHOO stock opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

