Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 115.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,685.59.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,556.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,058.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,461.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

