Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,632 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212,804 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 844,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

