Steris (STE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steris (NYSE:STE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steris to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.66. Steris has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $192.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

