Stephens Lowers C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Equal Weight

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

CHRW opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $56.94 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

