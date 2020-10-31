State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $13,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Realty Income by 20,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 131,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

NYSE:O opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

